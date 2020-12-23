Family giving back to honor Denison softball player who died in 2019

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

To carry on the legacy of 11 year-old Presley Mitchell who collapsed and died coming off the field during a softball game in Denison back in November of 2019 her aunt will be delivering gifts for four families and a Christmas dinner for one just in time for the holidays.

“Presley, she wouldn’t have wanted anything different,” said Lori Skipper, Presley’s aunt. “This is what she lived for and it helps us to help other people.”

Mitchell was playing at the Texoma Health Foundations Park in Denison back on Nov. 2 of 2019 when she hit a double and made it to second base. After the next batter struck out Mitchell was headed back to the dugout when she collapsed and died on the field between second and third base.

“The Presley Mitchell Fund” was able to raise $12 thousand through a softball tournament in her name last month.

Nine thousand of that went to a woman’s surgery in Denison.

Three thousand dollars went towards Christmas gifts for 4 families and a dinner for a family of 6.

“She would give anything off of her back, in her room, in her backpack,” Skipper said. “She would find a way to make things happen for people that were in need or just needed a listening ear.”

Skipper will also be donating a load of sports equipment to the Boys and Girls Club of Denison, a place she said Presely loved to go.

“To have a loss of a child to being able to do something good in her name and to know with all of our hearts that’s what she would want,” Skipper said. “If you didn’t find her helping her friends or other people in the community you’d find her on the softball field.”

Skipper also plans to put together a yearly youth softball tournament on Nov. 1 of every year going forward to raise money for the foundation.

“It’s been a year of firsts and every first it definitely was a struggle,” Skipper said. “It was tough, but through the Pressley Mitchell foundation we find joy in that.”

With the money the foundation raises Mitchell says she also plans on starting a scholarship or two in Presley’s name for anyone looking to further their education.

