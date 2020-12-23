Grayson Co. deputies arrest porch pirate suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a Grinch who had been stealing packages, just in time for Christmas.

Deputies arrested Lukas Skaggs, 21, of Tom Bean, during a traffic stop Tuesday for stealing mail and gifts in the southern areas of Grayson County.

Numerous pieces of mail and unopened packages were recovered that do not belong to Skaggs.

Deputies are still working to determine how many victims there are in the case.

If you have any information or believe you may have been a victim, contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-813-4200, ext. 2235.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.