Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail. It...
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
An Oklahoma man has been in prison for the last 35 years for murder, was almost home free.
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
Sherman police are looking for Blake McCoy who they say may be in danger.
Sherman police looking for a missing man

Latest News

Rebecca Luker, left, and her husband Danny Burstein arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in...
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment