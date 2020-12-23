Texoma coach arrested accused of inappropriately touching female student

MOYERS, Okla. (KXII) - A Pushmataha County coach has been arrested accused of inappropriately touching a female student.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Brent Shaw Saturday after the sheriff’s office received a tip.

Shaw coaches basketball at Moyers Public School.

Agents arrested him for lewd molestation and booked him into the Pushmataha County jail on a $25,000 bond.

