Texoma coach arrested accused of inappropriately touching female student

Brent Shaw
Brent Shaw(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOYERS, Okla. (KXII) - A Pushmataha County coach has been arrested accused of inappropriately touching a female student.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Brent Shaw Saturday after the sheriff’s office received a tip.

Shaw coaches basketball at Moyers Public School.

Agents arrested him for lewd molestation and booked him into the Pushmataha County jail on a $25,000 bond.

