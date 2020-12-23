Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Advanced Wound Care

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail. It...
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
An Oklahoma man has been in prison for the last 35 years for murder, was almost home free.
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
Sherman police are looking for Blake McCoy who they say may be in danger.
Sherman police looking for a missing man

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Advanced Wound Care
TMC Medical Minutes-Binge Drinking-Holidays
TMC Medical Minutes-Binge Drinking-Holidays
TMC Medical Minutes-Sinusitis