Skip to content
News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
TMC Medical Minutes-Advanced Wound Care
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST
|
Updated: 6 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
Second “Innocent Man’s” release from prison stalled
Sherman police looking for a missing man
Latest News
TMC Medical Minutes-Advanced Wound Care
TMC Medical Minutes-Binge Drinking-Holidays
TMC Medical Minutes-Binge Drinking-Holidays
TMC Medical Minutes-Sinusitis