UPS driver brought to tears by neighborhood’s ‘thank you’ street parade

By WTVR staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - Delivery drivers are busier than ever with the increase of online ordering and the holidays right around the corner.

One Virginia neighborhood wanted to show their appreciation and surprised their UPS driver with cheers.

Giving back isn’t unusual in the Hallsley neighborhood, but getting things in this special way is something new.

Anthony Gaskin drives the route almost every day. In many ways, he’s become like family.

“I joked with him back in June that I was going to add him to my Christmas card list, because I actually do see him more than family,” said neighbor Tracy Cassalia.

It’s what many say they’ve needed over the past here.

“The kindness that he spreads is just unreal, and especially during this difficult time to have Anthony around is just, it’s truly amazing,” said resident Britt Griffith.

The sentiment inspired Patty Friedman to send an email to her neighbors.

“Just in my own situation of kind of feeling lonely and trying to get my feet on the ground, that he was bringing such joy into my life,” she said.

Together, they came up with a plan to line the streets and thank the humble man who’s made 2020 a little brighter.

“Watching the video footage - I watched it probably way too many times,” said neighbor Holly Holston. “I have sobbed many tears just watching it because he is an amazing person. His smile is infectious.”

Apparently, the story has had a similar impact around the world.

On the WTVR’s page alone, it’s reached more than 35 million people.

“It was meant to be,” Friedman said. “It was going to happen one way or another.”

It was not shocking to Gaskin’s colleagues and friends or to the community he so graciously serves.

“I didn’t think he would be that emotional, but when, it almost teared me up a bit I when I saw him,” said 14-year-old Gordon Ross. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you definitely deserve it in every way.’”

Copyright 2020 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

