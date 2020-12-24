Advertisement

Austin College student dies after long battle with COVID-19

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Austin College student has passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

The 21-year-old was released from Texoma Medical Center in late October, where he thought he had recovered from the virus.

Friends of Chris Miller took to Facebook, stating that he had been home, recovering and he was feeling better.

In late October, Miller told News 12 that he felt blessed and thanked the medical staff for caring for him.

”COVID-19 is real,” Miller said in October. “I knew that even before I came here. I was safe; I would wear gloves, I wore my mask, and I still got it.”

That was 57 days before his death early Friday morning.

Miller was admitted into Texoma Medical Center in August, after he had mentioned losing his sense of taste and smell.

He had asthma, but it was his roommate that saw him struggling to breath and called 9-1-1. Miller was immediately taken to the ER, and in September, he was put on life support.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with medical costs. Friends on Facebook say Miller’s family has been left nearly $3,000,000 in expenses.

