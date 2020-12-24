Cooke County administers first COVID-19 vaccines to front line healthcare workers

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -

The Family 1st Care medical clinic in Gainesville administered the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to front line health care workers Wednesday.

Kim Baxter, a certified registered nurse anesthetist from the North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, was the first healthcare worker in Cooke County to receive the vaccine.

“It’s a step in the right direction for this COVID season to end. And doing your part is a big deal,” Baxter said. “I feel safer now, and more optimistic and excited.”

The Family 1st Care medical clinic is the first and only clinic in Cooke County to receive the vaccine.

Now two weeks into the distribution period workers from North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Memorial Hospital and Cooke County Emergency Medical Services got their dose.

“I have a grandchild and would like to be able to hug and kiss on them occasionally,” said Susan Moss, a nurse practitioner at North Texas Medical Center. “I also have patients and co-workers who we all want to protect as we go forward.”

Moss said receiving the vaccine was completely painless and she’s very confident it’s going to work.

Brenda Anderle is a physician’s assistant and co-owner of the Family 1st Medical Clinic.

She’s not yet eligible but is confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine and plans to get one herself as soon as she can.

“They are the front line workers,” Anderle said. “They are the ones taking care of the patients in the hospital that have COVID.”

Anderle said she’s “ready to offer something to our patients that will hopefully be the beginning of the end.”

Anderle said she’s unsure when the Family 1st Care Clinic will receive the next batch of vaccines but they can apply for more once they administer 100 vaccines. That’s more than what they did gave out Wednesday.

