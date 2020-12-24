Advertisement

COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April

More than a million people have already received their first COVID vaccine shots
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even with the vaccine rollout, coronavirus deaths in the United States are projected to reach more than a half million by April.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S deaths topping 567,000 by April 1.

The group also found that deaths could skyrocket to 731,000 over the same time period if states ease-up on pandemic mandates.

Researchers also say more than 33,000 lives could be saved by expected vaccine distributions.

More than a million people have already received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has said it intends to distribute 20 million first doses in the coming weeks, slightly later than it had originally planned.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since April, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight men on charges related to...
Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in child sex abuse cases in 2020
Lukas Skaggs
Grayson Co. deputies arrest porch pirate suspect
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
Brent Shaw
Texoma coach arrested accused of inappropriately touching female student
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus
New $600 stimulus checks in limbo after House GOP kills proposal increasing amount to $2,000....
Future of stimulus checks in doubt
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone