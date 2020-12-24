Criswell, Moore named top 100 coaches by UIL

(KXII) - Former Denison coach Marty Criswell and former Celina and Pilot Point coach G.A. Moore were named as top 100 coaches by the UIL.

Criswell won the Class 4A state championship in Denison in 1984. He coached the Jackets for ten years and went on to coach many successful seasons at Bryan High School as well.

Moore won 426 games and eight state titles. He was able to win six titles at Celina and two more with Pilot Point. He is second on the all-time wins list and coached for 44 years.

