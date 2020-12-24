Advertisement

Family loses 3 loved ones to virus in less than 3 weeks in Ariz.

By KXNV Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (KXNV) - An Arizona family is mourning this holiday season after losing three loved ones to the coronavirus.

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s felt like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from,” Jennifer Grady said.

In less than three weeks, Jennifer Grady and her two brothers have lost their mom Sandra, dad Fred, and their grandmother Lidia, to COVID-19.

“It’s kind of all caught up to us,” Freddy Delgado said. “It’s all kind of starting to hit us and reality is starting to set in.”

The siblings described them as three lives that shaped their family for the better.

“My parents have been married for 46 years. They met when they were 14 and got married when they were 18 and 19,” Jennifer Grady said.

They were the example of love and understanding, and acted as the glue that sometimes held the family together

“They were the friendly, always be there for you kind of people,” their grandchild Emma Grady said.

Sandra and Fred Delgado’s three kids and their grandchildren are all eager to share their legacy and their impact that went far beyond the family.

“I know there’s a lot of people that he touched that are going to be devastated,” Freddy Delgado said.

Fred Delgado was a staple in the local soccer community and had been coaching since the 1980s.

“It was all the things that people look at in youth sports - work ethic, discipline and just being a good person,” Richard Delgado said.

It’ll only be photos and memories that the Delgado family will have to hold on to this Christmas.

“My dad loved it. He dressed up as Santa Claus, would do silly dances, would embarrass people. So that’s definitely one of the memories I cherish,” Richard Delgado said.

The smiles that lit up the room, along with their kindness, strength and love, are things the grieving family wants to remember them by.

“Their love was contagious. Their love for one another was contagious and that’s the love that’s going to keep us going,” Freddy Delgado said.

