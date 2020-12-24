Advertisement

Frosty morning, sunny afternoon, Winds returns Saturday

A really nice Dec 25th with not a lot of wind!
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a clear and cold night for Santa (and for sleeping, nice and snuggly), and thankfully the wind is dying off. Light winds overnight may allow for some frost Christmas morning.

Christmas Day looks sunny and warmer, after a cold start in the mid to upper 20s highs we will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Southerly winds continue our warming trend Saturday as highs reach the 60s.

A dry cold front passes Sunday evening, no rain but somewhat cooler with more clouds on Monday.

Rain and the potential for thunderstorms arrives Tuesday with a shot of cooler air arriving in time for New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the seven day:

Christmas Day: Cold morning, mild afternoon

Saturday:  Sunny and windy

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Tuesday: 60% Rain, chilly

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, colder

New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny

