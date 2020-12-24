Advertisement

Man, 2 juveniles arrested in Choctaw Co. double murder

CHAD JON-DALE VOYLES
CHAD JON-DALE VOYLES(Choctaw Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - An 18-year-old Sawyer man and two teens are in custody after a double murder Wednesday in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Terry Park said a trooper and deputy responding to a wreck north of Sawyer walked up a short road to a home off 2000 Road east of Highway 147, where they found a man dead on the floor inside.

They requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assistance and detained and arrested Chad Voyles, 18, for murder.

They then chased and arrested the dead man’s daughter and her boyfriend, both juveniles, also for murder.

The dead man’s wife was later found in a shallow grave behind the house.

Their names have not been released. Neither has either of the teens arrested.

Both bodies were sent to Tulsa for autopsy.

Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.

WEDNESDAY MORNING AN OHP TROOPER AND CCSO DEPUTY RESPONDED TO A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NORTH OF SAWYER UP 147 AND BACK EAST...

Posted by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since April, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight men on charges related to...
Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in child sex abuse cases in 2020
Lukas Skaggs
Grayson Co. deputies arrest porch pirate suspect
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
Brent Shaw
Texoma coach arrested accused of inappropriately touching female student
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

On Wednesday, Hunter Super Techs installed several heating and air units to families in need...
Hunter Super Techs gives Healdton family heat for the winter
22-year-old Kalup Born is accused of kicking 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson 27 times after...
Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death
An Austin College student has passed away, after a long battle with COVID-19. The 21- year...
Austin College student dies after long battle with COVID-19
A Pontotoc County Jail inmate is accused of kicking another inmate to death.
Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death