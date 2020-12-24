Man, 2 juveniles arrested in Choctaw Co. double murder

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - An 18-year-old Sawyer man and two teens are in custody after a double murder Wednesday in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Terry Park said a trooper and deputy responding to a wreck north of Sawyer walked up a short road to a home off 2000 Road east of Highway 147, where they found a man dead on the floor inside.

They requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assistance and detained and arrested Chad Voyles, 18, for murder.

They then chased and arrested the dead man’s daughter and her boyfriend, both juveniles, also for murder.

The dead man’s wife was later found in a shallow grave behind the house.

Their names have not been released. Neither has either of the teens arrested.

Both bodies were sent to Tulsa for autopsy.

