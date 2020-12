SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say a man they’ve been looking for since last week has been found dead.

Police say Blake McCoy’s body was found in Fannin County around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

McCoy was last seen December 19.

His family said his car was found in south Dallas.

No other details have been released at this time.

