Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death

A Pontotoc County Jail inmate is accused of kicking another inmate to death.
A Pontotoc County Jail inmate is accused of kicking another inmate to death.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 22-year-old Kalup Born is accused of kicking 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson 27 times after Johnson got out of the shower last week.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo said Johnson was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he lived for a week before he died on Saturday.

“He wasn’t responsive, he wouldn’t respond to any commands, he couldn’t open his eyes and everyday was something new,” said Sheli Courtney, Johnson’s sister.

Johnson was in jail for violating his drug court sanction.

Born was in jail for awaiting appeal on a conviction for 12 charges including use of force to cause death.

The 22-year-old now faces a first degree murder charge for the death of Johnson.

