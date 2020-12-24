Santa talks to local kids over Gainesville radio broadcast

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The big man from up north took a quick trip to a local radio station to hear some last minute wish lists before the big night Thursday.

Santa Claus spent the morning at KGAF in Gainesville, answering calls from listeners who got to put in their final requests before he heads out from the North Pole Christmas Eve.

“We know that a lot of people maybe weren’t able to visit the shopping centers and malls and things like that where Santa is usually set up,” said Steve Eberhart, owner and operator of KGAF.

“So that children wouldn’t miss out this year we wanted to give them the opportunity to talk to Santa on the radio,” said Eberhart.

“This is the first year we came up with the idea. We thought about it actually in the past but then this year with the pandemic and everything, it just seemed to make a whole lot more sense,” said Eberhart.

“We actually got a phone number of somebody that knew Santa and was able to put us in touch so it worked out pretty well,” said Eberhart.

“We just wanted to do something that would help out and give them the opportunity to still experience a lot of the same things that they normally would,” said Eberhart.

“The children seem to enjoy it and it’s making for a fun broadcast this morning,” said Eberhart.

“To be able to bring the whole family together with a broadcast that incorporates the children as well, especially at Christmastime I think fits right into our profile of what we like to do everyday of the year,” said Eberhart.

Santa helped pull the winner of the radio station’s $500 Christmas prize before hopping back on his sleigh to prepare for his journey ahead.

