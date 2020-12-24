Advertisement

Santa talks to local kids over Gainesville radio broadcast

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The big man from up north took a quick trip to a local radio station to hear some last minute wish lists before the big night Thursday.

Santa Claus spent the morning at KGAF in Gainesville, answering calls from listeners who got to put in their final requests before he heads out from the North Pole Christmas Eve.

“We know that a lot of people maybe weren’t able to visit the shopping centers and malls and things like that where Santa is usually set up,” said Steve Eberhart, owner and operator of KGAF.

“So that children wouldn’t miss out this year we wanted to give them the opportunity to talk to Santa on the radio,” said Eberhart.

“This is the first year we came up with the idea. We thought about it actually in the past but then this year with the pandemic and everything, it just seemed to make a whole lot more sense,” said Eberhart.

“We actually got a phone number of somebody that knew Santa and was able to put us in touch so it worked out pretty well,” said Eberhart.

“We just wanted to do something that would help out and give them the opportunity to still experience a lot of the same things that they normally would,” said Eberhart.

“The children seem to enjoy it and it’s making for a fun broadcast this morning,” said Eberhart.

“To be able to bring the whole family together with a broadcast that incorporates the children as well, especially at Christmastime I think fits right into our profile of what we like to do everyday of the year,” said Eberhart.

Santa helped pull the winner of the radio station’s $500 Christmas prize before hopping back on his sleigh to prepare for his journey ahead.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Former WNBA player with ties to Texoma was arrested in Atoka this weekend.
Former SOSU, WNBA star Crystal Robinson arrested in Atoka
Since April, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight men on charges related to...
Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in child sex abuse cases in 2020
Denison 10-year-old Adelaye Escalera is recovering after she and her father were both shot...
Mother of 10-year-old shot in Denison shares recovery story
A Kingston woman wants to warn others after receiving a fake cashier’s check in the mail. It...
Kingston woman warns of mail scam with fake cashier’s check
Lukas Skaggs
Grayson Co. deputies arrest porch pirate suspect

Latest News

22-year-old Kalup Born is accused of kicking 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson 27 times after...
Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death
An Austin College student has passed away, after a long battle with COVID-19. The 21- year...
Austin College student dies after long battle with COVID-19
A Pontotoc County Jail inmate is accused of kicking another inmate to death.
Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death
The Family 1st Care medical clinic in Gainesville administered the first doses of Moderna’s...
Cooke County administers first COVID-19 vaccines to front line healthcare workers
On Wednesday, Hunter Super Techs installed several heating and air units to families in need...
Hunter Super Techs gives Healdton family heat for the winter