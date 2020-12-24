Sherman police offering money for information on missing Sherman man

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on a missing man officers said might be in danger.

“We are devastated, heart broken, lost, I am desperately lost and I’m missing a piece of myself with him gone,” Blair McCoy said.

Blair said she lives in Sherman with her 26-year-old twin brother, Blake McCoy.

She said the last time she saw him was Friday night, at the apartment they live in on East Wells Avenue.

“We sat and talked after he got home and I said I was going to bed it was around midnight when I looked at my phone and I thought he was going to bed as well, but instead he ended up leaving and that was the last time I talked to him,” Blair said.

Blair said Blake had been texting someone that night, but she didn’t know who.

A few days ago, Blake’s family found out his car was found in south Dallas.

“It blew our minds because he doesn’t like to go to Dallas, he doesn’t even like driving on the highway in Dallas he always made me drive,” Blair said.

Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen said Blake is considered an endangered missing person.

“To assist with the investigation we are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who was credible information as to Blake’s whereabouts,” Mullen said.

Blair said she just wants her twin brother home for the holidays, hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“He lights up a room anytime you talk to him, he’s trusting, caring, very very thoughtful, he would give his shirt of his back just to help somebody,” Blair said.

She is pleading that anyone who knows anything comes forward.

“Call the Sherman police department, help bring him home,” Blair said.

Sherman police said if anybody has any information to please call the police department at 903-892-7299.

Blake’s family has a GoFundMe to help pay for bills during this time.

