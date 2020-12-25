Ardmore Festival of lights rolls through Christmas Eve

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For 20 years, families in Ardmore have gone through the Festival of Lights to see over 150 light displays.

Volunteer Tyler Akers with the Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary said the trip through Ardmore Regional Park is free to the public.

“The children are very excited to be here, the parents are too. It’s something good for the family to do and it’s good to be here to volunteer,” said Akers.

People can visit the park everyday until Dec. 30th Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ardmore Parks and Rec Director Teresa Ervin said donations are encouraged and every cent goes straight to the parks department and to the local nonprofits volunteering each night.

