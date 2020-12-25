Advertisement

Calera man arrested for sexually assaulting children

Lance Maytubby is facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting two children.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CALERA, Okla.(KXII) - A Calera man is in jail tonight accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Calera police said 52 year old Lance Maytubby was arrested yesterday on nine counts of sexually assaulting children under the age of sixteen.

Officers say the abuse started four years ago and lasted for two years.

Police say Maytubby knew both victims but couldn’t say how.

He is in the Bryan County jail on a $180,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

