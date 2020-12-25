Calera man arrested for sexually assaulting children

CALERA, Okla.(KXII) - A Calera man is in jail tonight accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Calera police said 52 year old Lance Maytubby was arrested yesterday on nine counts of sexually assaulting children under the age of sixteen.

Officers say the abuse started four years ago and lasted for two years.

Police say Maytubby knew both victims but couldn’t say how.

He is in the Bryan County jail on a $180,000 bond.

