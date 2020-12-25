Family remembers Austin College student who died after battle with COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

An Austin College student died early last Friday morning after his long battle with COVID-19.

Twenty-one year old Chris Miller left Texoma Medical Center on October 22nd after initially beating COVID-19.

He was rushed in for emergency surgery on his trachea just six days later.

“He had been breathing so labored, it was just so hard. So we had to call the ambulance,” said his mother Esteria Miller.

Miller was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in Dallas on Oct. 28 where doctors told his family his trachea closed the wrong way. It was as if he was breathing through a straw.

After surgery, Miller was finally sent home on Nov. 24 but his struggle continued.

“He was getting up and I was trying to help him move around a little bit,” Esteria Miller said.

Miller’s family said he was doing everything the doctors told him. Including getting up and moving around the house, and he was supposed to have surgery on January 4th to address damage to his lungs.

Miller, who had asthma, was recovering on a breathing machine because his lungs were unable to take in anything but humidified air.

“There were times when he would tell me ‘momma this is so hard, he said the pain is just so hard’,” Miller said.

While he was home, Miller and his mother would read the bible every morning around 7 a.m.

“He had a bell in his room and if he needed me he would ring the bell and he also had my cellphone and he would call,” Miller said. “(On Dec. 17) the phone rang and I saw his name on the caller ID and I immediately say ‘hold on Chris i’m coming’.”

But that day, Miller was calling for his life.

“Blood was just coming, it was still coming then it started to come out of his nose and he slumped to he floor,” Miller said. “I was just praying and praying and I said mom where is the ambulance and I was putting the towel and I just kept saying Chris stay with us, stay with us.”

But at Baylor Scott & White in Dallas the 22-year-old Miller died in the emergency room at 12:32 am on Dec. 18.

The Miller’s do not have health insurance but there is a GoFundMe set up to help with Miller’s medical costs..

They’ve already raised over $50 thousand.

