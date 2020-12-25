Advertisement

Grass fire in Pottsboro spreads due to high winds

High winds cause grass fire to spread.
High winds cause grass fire to spread.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A grass fire in Pottsboro broke out Thursday afternoon and firefighters say it spread quickly because of high winds.

Pottsboro Fire Chief Donnie Glenn said the home owner started a calm outdoor burn that took a turn once the wind picked up causing debris to get out around the fire.

Glenn said that with the grass being super dry the fire spread to about three acres.

Glenn wants to really caution people about burning now, especially with the high winds and dry as it is.

“This could have gotten a lot bigger a lot quicker but luckily we had Pottsboro, Preston, airport fire departments on scene and we got it knocked down pretty quick,” Glenn said.

He also said there were no injuries. He said with the help of the four fire departments they got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

