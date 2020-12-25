Advertisement

Grayson County Holiday Lights celebrate 20th anniversary

Grayson County Holiday Lights at Loy Lake Park in Denison celebrated their 20th anniversary...
Grayson County Holiday Lights at Loy Lake Park in Denison celebrated their 20th anniversary this year with some brand new displays and a completely revamped 12 days of Christmas stretch of lights.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Grayson County Holiday Lights at Loy Lake Park in Denison celebrated their 20th anniversary this year with some brand new displays and a completely revamped 12 days of Christmas stretch of lights.

Every light and display set up this year came completely from donations which cover electricity for the park. But driving through to enjoy the lights is completely free.

Over the past 19 years the lights have brought in over $1 million in donations.

The event is COVID-19 friendly as drivers were required to stay in their vehicles. Volunteer staff on site were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The holiday lights are located right off of Highway 75 at the Crawford Street exit.

The lights shut off for the holiday season at 10 p.m. on Sunday. That’s the last night to take in this Grayson County tradition this year.

