People in Ardmore rush to complete Christmas shopping

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - People in Ardmore wrapped up last minute shopping Thursday before Christmas day.

According to Wordstream.com, 16% of people will finish their holiday shopping on Christmas Eve.

Thursday, people did just that in Ardmore. Stores and parking lots were full of people grabbing things to make sure a loved one has something under the tree.

Lauren Farley was among the shoppers and said she picked up last minute gifts to make sure her family can experience Christmas Joy.

“We have the grandbabies as well and so it’s going to be super exciting for them when they see what Santa brought and our gifts,” said Farley.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.