Sherman couple in quarantine get special surprise from their neighbors

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A positive COVID-19 test means a Sherman woman won’t be spending the holidays in the way she planned.

One of her friends made sure she will have a special holiday even while in quarantine.

“Every holiday we ask her to come on over and celebrate with us,” her neighbor Jill Ellison said.

She is talking about her friend Christina Elliott. She says every year they spend the holidays together.

But this year Elliott has COVID-19.

“I realized I had COVID and was stuck all by myself.,w ell my husband’s here but he doesn’t count, during Christmas and I was really down,” Elliott said.

With the virus ruining their Christmas plans Ellison knew she still wanted to make the holiday special for her friend.

So she had the Sherman Police Regional Bagpipe Band surprise her with music.

“To know somebody has gone of their way, I guess now so many people have gone out of their way to make Christmas a little more special for me, who am I to have friends this good?” Elliot said.

It was part of the 12 days of Christmas gifts that Ellison has put together for her friend.

Wednesday night was the eleventh day featuring pipers piping.

“ON six geese laying, we brought Grey Goose vodka, for three Fren hens we brought chicken and French bread,” Ellison said.

A Christmas surprise for every day following the lyrics of the “12 Days of Christmas song.”

Elliot said she feels the holiday spirit more than ever this year.

“I was feeling sorry for myself because I can’t go anywhere. My husband has COVID too we’re both stuck here and we can’t do anything and just to know that somebody cares that much about you is just overwhelming,” Elliott said.

