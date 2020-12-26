Ardmore girl collects donations for people in need

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 9 year old Ardmore girl is collecting food, clothing, and other necessities for homeless people.

“I’m collecting donations because I want to help people,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga said she loves to help others.

She and her mother spoke with The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma and learned what people at the homeless shelter will need for the winter.

“I see people on the streets and I feel bad for them,” Zuniga said.

So she started a drive collecting food, clothing and other necessities for The Grace Center in Ardmore.

“They’re hungry and they have to sleep on the streets,” Zuniga said. “I just want to help them and make them happy.”

Olvera said she’s proud of her daughter.

“I want to raise her with a giving heart,” Olvera said. “Just so that way she can see and be able to help. Not just when she’s little but when she has a family of her own, to raise them with the same kind of giving heart that she has.”

The drive ends on New Year’s Day, but Zuniga says she’ll keep finding more ways to help people.

“I think I’m going to be collecting till I’m an adult,” Zuniga said.

Her mother says Zuniga’s dedication to giving is contagious.

“They see her at such a young age gathering donations and giving to different places and then other of her little friends participateSo its kind of like a ripple effect”

But Zuniga says it’s just fun.

“Giving to people, that makes you happy,” Zuniga said.

If you’d like to help Zuniga give to the community, visit her Facebook page.

