Advertisement

Johnston County Christmas tradition provides free meals to residents

A Johnston County Tradition has been filling people with Christmas spirit and a free meal for...
A Johnston County Tradition has been filling people with Christmas spirit and a free meal for the past three decades.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo development team is fueling people with the Christmas spirit and a free meal for the past 30 years.

Cindy Matheny, organizer of the Johnston County Christmas dinner said this year is a little different because of safety concerns due to COVID-19.

“A little reorganization, but we’ve all been adjusting this year,” said Cindy Matheny, organizer and member of the Tishomingo

In the past, people in Johnston County have come together to Murray State College to eat their free meal.

But for the first time in decades, people are lining up by car to get a bite to eat.

“It means a lot to me because I’m just one of those people who can’t cook,” Steve Boman, a Tishomingo resident.

Boman said this is his first year of joining community members for the Johnston County wide dinner.

“I truly appreciate it and I appreciate all they have done because this is a year long project,” said Boman.

Things may be different this year, but that’s not stopping residents like Darrell Driskill from grabbing food for him and his wife.

“It’s a lot of work to help people out, you know. I sure appreciate it,” said Driskill.

Matheny said she plans to keep trucking along to spread Christmas Joy in Johnston County.

“It’s just a community coming together, we couldn’t have done it without the help of business and organizations or the workers who give up their day, their Christmas day to come,” said Matheny.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAD JON-DALE VOYLES
Man, 2 juveniles arrested in Choctaw Co. double murder
Missing Sherman man Blake McCoy found dead.
Missing Sherman man found dead
An Austin College student has passed away, after a long battle with COVID-19. The 21- year...
Austin College student dies after long battle with COVID-19
A Pontotoc County Jail inmate is accused of kicking another inmate to death.
Pontotoc County Jail inmate accused of kicking another inmate to death
Sherman police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on a missing man officers said...
Sherman police offering money for information on missing Sherman man

Latest News

An Austin College student died early last Friday morning after his long battle with COVID-19.
Family remembers Austin College student who died after battle with COVID-19
Sherman Police Regional Bagpipe Band plays music for a Sherman woman and husband in quarantine...
Sherman couple in quarantine get special surprise from their neighbors
For 20 years, families in Ardmore have gone through the Festival of Lights to see over 150...
Ardmore Festival of lights rolls through Christmas Eve
People in Ardmore wrapped up last minute shopping before Christmas day.
People in Ardmore rush to complete Christmas shopping