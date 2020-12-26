Johnston County Christmas tradition provides free meals to residents

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo development team is fueling people with the Christmas spirit and a free meal for the past 30 years.

Cindy Matheny, organizer of the Johnston County Christmas dinner said this year is a little different because of safety concerns due to COVID-19.

“A little reorganization, but we’ve all been adjusting this year,” said Cindy Matheny, organizer and member of the Tishomingo

In the past, people in Johnston County have come together to Murray State College to eat their free meal.

But for the first time in decades, people are lining up by car to get a bite to eat.

“It means a lot to me because I’m just one of those people who can’t cook,” Steve Boman, a Tishomingo resident.

Boman said this is his first year of joining community members for the Johnston County wide dinner.

“I truly appreciate it and I appreciate all they have done because this is a year long project,” said Boman.

Things may be different this year, but that’s not stopping residents like Darrell Driskill from grabbing food for him and his wife.

“It’s a lot of work to help people out, you know. I sure appreciate it,” said Driskill.

Matheny said she plans to keep trucking along to spread Christmas Joy in Johnston County.

“It’s just a community coming together, we couldn’t have done it without the help of business and organizations or the workers who give up their day, their Christmas day to come,” said Matheny.

