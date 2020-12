(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.

The Braves said in a statement the legendary pitcher died in his sleep. He was 81.

Rest In Peace, Knucksie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/61G6oZ7Z6a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.