Police arrest man after foot chase in Kingston

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - One man was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday morning.

Kingston Police arrested 34-year-old Corey Chavis after he ran into a wooded area by the U.S. Highway 70 near the Roosevelt Bridge.

Kingston Police Chief Chris Watson said Chavis had a felony warrant out of Norman for drug possession.

Police caught up with Chavis on the chase and arrested him.

