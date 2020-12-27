Advertisement

Police arrest man after foot chase in Kingston

One man is arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday morning.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - One man was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday morning.

Kingston Police arrested 34-year-old Corey Chavis after he ran into a wooded area by the U.S. Highway 70 near the Roosevelt Bridge.

Kingston Police Chief Chris Watson said Chavis had a felony warrant out of Norman for drug possession.

Police caught up with Chavis on the chase and arrested him.

