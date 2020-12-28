Advertisement

Bomb threat under investigation in McCurtain County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a bomb threat in Valliant.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLIANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a bomb threat in Valliant.

OHP Captain Scott Hampton said troopers are assisting the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Valliant Police Department.

He said initial reports came from a Mexican restaurant, and the affected area has been closed off.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said the OHP Bomb Squad is on scene.

He said Highway 70 reopened around 5:30 p.m. after being closed for most of the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Sherman man Blake McCoy found dead.
Missing Sherman man found dead
An Austin College student died early last Friday morning after his long battle with COVID-19.
Family remembers Austin College student who died after battle with COVID-19
One man is arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday...
Police arrest man after foot chase in Kingston
Sherman football player goes viral after praying with opponent
CHAD JON-DALE VOYLES
Man, 2 juveniles arrested in Choctaw Co. double murder

Latest News

A Calera homeowner loses his home early Christmas morning.
Calera man loses home Christmas morning
One man is arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday...
Police arrest man after foot chase in Kingston
Johnston County Christmas tradition provides free meals to residents
Johnston County Christmas tradition provides free meals to residents
An Austin College student died early last Friday morning after his long battle with COVID-19.
Family remembers Austin College student who died after battle with COVID-19