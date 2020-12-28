Bomb threat under investigation in McCurtain County
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALLIANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a bomb threat in Valliant.
OHP Captain Scott Hampton said troopers are assisting the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Valliant Police Department.
He said initial reports came from a Mexican restaurant, and the affected area has been closed off.
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy said the OHP Bomb Squad is on scene.
He said Highway 70 reopened around 5:30 p.m. after being closed for most of the afternoon.
