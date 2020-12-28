Calera man loses home Christmas morning

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man lost his home early Christmas morning, leaving him with almost nothing.

“It’s one of those things that you know happens but you never think it would happen to you, especially on Christmas morning,” said Joe Carlile, a Calera man starting anew.

Carlile was home asleep when he woke up to a room filled with smoke.

When the Calera volunteer fire department got to the scene around 3 a.m. Carlile’s mobile home was fully engulfed.

Calera Volunteer firefighters said the home was built in the 70s, and said the water heater is believed to have caused the fire.

“I still don’t really know what to think or how to feel about it, you know. It’s pretty hard when everything you work for is gone,” said Carlile.

He said he was able to see the glow from the flames before rushing to his kitchen to grab his fire extinguisher. But Carlile was unable to put out the flames and was able to get out with his pet cat, his car keys and the clothes on his back.

“You know, that makes it really hard to deal with that, that completely starts over, you know. It’s more like where do I start?” said Carlile

Carlile’s friends and other people in and outside of Bryan County are raising money through GoFundMe to get him back on his feet.

