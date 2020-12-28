Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing a Calera man to death in custody

Michael Norris is accused of stabbing a man to death. He is facing a murder charge as a result.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A man is facing a murder charge after police responded to a call about a stabbing on Christmas Day.

On Friday night Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Calera Police officers were called to a domestic violence call on Sexton Road.

Once on scene deputies discovered 20 year old Jayden Moore had been stabbed.

Michael Norris told deputies at the time he was the one who stabbed the victim.

He was booked into the Bryan County Jail on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Moore was taken to Medical City Plano where he passed away.

Norris was then notified his charge was changed to murder.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

