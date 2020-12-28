OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight, a man called 911 saying another man was in his yard on East Boggy Depot Road near Buffalo Creek Road, east of Atoka.

He told dispatchers the man was severely injured, and yelling for help.

The sheriff’s office says once first responders got there, the man was pronounced dead.

Deputies called in the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office and the OSBI, calling the scene “suspicious in nature” and believed to be a homicide.

The man hasn’t been identified, pending an autopsy report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head says they have two persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.