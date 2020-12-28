Sherman ministry collecting donations for January mission

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Christ Ministries collecting donations for nursing home facilities for their January mission.

“Its just a blessing to be able to provide people with food and clothing that they didn’t have before but to give it to them is a priceless feeling,” said Rhonda Jackson, Founder of In Christ Ministries.

Rhonda Jackson and her husband are the founders of In Christ Ministries that started in April of 2020. They started collecting donations each month to help people in need.

“When COVID-19 came about, we wanted to take that negative of COVID-19 and turn it into a positive,” Jackson said.

And that’s exactly what they decided to do. Around 200 people got on board during their first week of service. Now around 700 are joining in, and actively donating to help those in need.

“We would like the community to know that we are here and that we do different missions every month to take care of certain missions in the community that are in need,” Jackson said.

For the month of January, they wanted to specifically help people living in nursing homes. With COVID-19 restrictions still tight, many couldn’t go home for the holidays, or even see their families.

“They are not able to see their family and it is such a sad thing to see them sad because they haven’t been able to see their family but as a community we want to make sure that they are loved and well though of,” Jackson said.

They’re asking for donations like socks and slippers for men and women, word search books, knitted items, and anything that can keep the residents comfortable in nursing homes.

“And we want the community to know that we love them and we’re here for them. Just a little something just to give to them to say we love you,” Jackson said.

For information on how to help you can check out In Christ Ministries on Facebook or contact Rhonda Jackson at (903) 209-7402.

