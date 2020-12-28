Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend

(KXII staff) - A University of Utah football player with Texoma tied died Saturday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Ty Jordan accidentally shot and killed himself Saturday.

Jordan made headlines in 2019 when Sherman Bearcat Gage Smith, a senior at the time, knelt and prayed with him after a football game.

Jordan’s mother was battling cancer at the time and his opponent took a moment after a football game to comfort him.

After hearing of Jordan’s passing Smith shared his thoughts.

“I want people to remember Ty for being a better person than he was a better football player. That says a lot because he’s one of the best players I’ve seen!” Smith said.

Jordan and Smith played together on a select 7 on 7 team.

Members of Utah’s football program, as well as the state’s Governor-elect, sent their condolences on Saturday.

In August Jordan Tweeted that his mother had lost her battle with cancer.

