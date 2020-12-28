Advertisement

Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII staff) - A University of Utah football player with Texoma tied died Saturday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Ty Jordan accidentally shot and killed himself Saturday.

Jordan made headlines in 2019 when Sherman Bearcat Gage Smith, a senior at the time, knelt and prayed with him after a football game.

Jordan’s mother was battling cancer at the time and his opponent took a moment after a football game to comfort him.

After hearing of Jordan’s passing Smith shared his thoughts.

“I want people to remember Ty for being a better person than he was a better football player. That says a lot because he’s one of the best players I’ve seen!” Smith said.

Jordan and Smith played together on a select 7 on 7 team.

Members of Utah’s football program, as well as the state’s Governor-elect, sent their condolences on Saturday.

In August Jordan Tweeted that his mother had lost her battle with cancer.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a...
Restaurant evacuated in McCurtain County after bomb threat
Missing Sherman man Blake McCoy found dead.
Missing Sherman man found dead
One man is arrested after a routine traffic stop in Kingston led to a foot chase early Saturday...
Police arrest man after foot chase in Kingston
A Calera homeowner loses his home early Christmas morning.
Calera man loses home in fire Christmas morning

Latest News

Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
In Christ Ministries collecting donations for their January mission to help nursing home...
Sherman ministry collecting donations for nursing homes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a...
Restaurant evacuated in McCurtain County after bomb threat