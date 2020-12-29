A Davis Man accused of burglarizing a home Sunday

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man was arrested last Sunday for burglarizing a home.

Court documents state 37 year old Mitchell Derek Bowerman smasahed in the glass front door of a home in Ardmore on Plainview Road.

Court documents say Bowerman walked into the house intending to commit assault and battery on the two people inside.

If he is convicted, Bowerman faces up to 20 years in prison for burglary.

