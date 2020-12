PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris after his brother said he attacked him with a brick.

Paris Police were called to north 24th street for an assault call.

When they arrived a man said he was attacked by his own brither with a brick.

The officers arrested Manolo Loredo Odon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

