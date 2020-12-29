Ardmore man arrested for touching himself in public

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 70 year old Ardmore man was arrested on Christmas Eve for touching himself in public.

Court documents state James Luther Conway was arrested after walking in the road on Commanche Street and a private driveway.

The court documents say he appeared to be touching himself in a sexual manner as well as being intoxicated.

Conway faces up to a year in jail for breaking public decency laws.

He also faces six months in jail for being drunk in public.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.