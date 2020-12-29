Advertisement

Ardmore man arrested for touching himself in public

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 70 year old Ardmore man was arrested on Christmas Eve for touching himself in public.

Court documents state James Luther Conway was arrested after walking in the road on Commanche Street and a private driveway.

The court documents say he appeared to be touching himself in a sexual manner as well as being intoxicated.

Conway faces up to a year in jail for breaking public decency laws.

He also faces six months in jail for being drunk in public.

