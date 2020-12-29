Arrest made in murder of Sherman man

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say they have made an arrest in the murder of Blake McCoy.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said they obtained a warrant for 30-year-old Roderick Tad Howard for capital murder after an extensive investigation into McCoy’s disappearance.

Police arrested Howard around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in Sherman. He was taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Police say McCoy was last seen Dec. 19 and found dead in Fannin County on Dec. 24.

