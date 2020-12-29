Advertisement

Arrest made in murder of Sherman man

Roderick Tad Howard
Roderick Tad Howard(Sherman Police Department)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say they have made an arrest in the murder of Blake McCoy.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said they obtained a warrant for 30-year-old Roderick Tad Howard for capital murder after an extensive investigation into McCoy’s disappearance.

Police arrested Howard around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in Sherman. He was taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Police say McCoy was last seen Dec. 19 and found dead in Fannin County on Dec. 24.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a...
Restaurant evacuated in McCurtain County after bomb threat
Missing Sherman man Blake McCoy found dead.
Missing Sherman man found dead
A Calera homeowner loses his home early Christmas morning.
Calera man loses home in fire Christmas morning

Latest News

Beloved Denison community member recovers from COVID-19.
Beloved Denison coach recovering from his time with COVID-19
A man is arrested after his brother accused him of attacking him with a brick.
A man is accused of assaulting his brother with a brick
Workforce Solutions Texoma comments on extended pandemic relief bill, how it may affect local...
How local unemployed may be affected by extended pandemic relief bill
A man drove to the 200 block of 9th Ave NE and fired one shot into another man’s before driving...
Ardmore police searching for suspect in shooting on 9th Ave.