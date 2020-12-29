Advertisement

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first...
Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years.(Source: FAA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max departed Miami International Airport with 100 passengers aboard Tuesday for the aircraft’s first U.S. commercial flight since faulty sensor readings contributed to two deadly crashes in 2019.

The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport around 1:30 p.m. Eastern, according to an airline spokeswoman. The airline gave customers the chance to change flights if they were uncomfortable on the Max.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

Regulators in Europe and Brazil cleared the way for airlines to resume using the plane if certain changes were made and pilots were provided with additional training.

The first passenger flight with a revamped Max took place this month in Brazil. Brazil’s Gol airlines has since operated more than 540 flights and Aeromexico has operated more than 80 with Max planes, according to tracking service Flightradar24.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019, days after the second crash. Reports by House and Senate committees faulted Boeing and the FAA for failures in the process of certifying the plane.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former military and airline pilot, operated a test flight in September and vouched for the plane’s safety, saying he would put his family on it. American Airlines President Robert Isom planned to be on Tuesday’s inaugural U.S. flight.

American plans to make one round trip a day between Miami and New York with the planes through Jan. 4 before putting the Max on more routes. United Airlines plans to resume flights with the Max in February, and Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting
Michael Norris is accused of stabbing a man to death. He is facing a murder charge as a result.
Man accused of stabbing a Calera man to death in custody

Latest News

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks
People are hospitalized with coronavirus throughout Alabama.
‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the coronavirus
Brannon Cronley is facing charges for burglary and assault.
Lone Grove man arrested on burglary and assault charges
President Donald Trump is shown signing the coronavirus relief bill.
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill