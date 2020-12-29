Christmas Grinch facing mail theft charge in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A real life Grinch in Grayson County is facing a charge for mail theft.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is still sorting through stolen packages and mail from all over the county.

Also, a Christmas card was torn to pieces on his neighbor’s porch that she was trying to mail to family.

“I couldn’t believe they’d come around and checked my mailbox,” said Hubert Martin, whose prescription medication was stolen in a Sherman neighborhood near Luella.

Martin got a call from the sheriff’s office last week.

They told him they had his diabetes medication.

“But we knew that the mail had been slow, but we thought it was just the postal system,” Martin said.

The 79-year-old says some books they ordered also haven’t come yet.

“I’ve never had anything like this happen. But we’re living in different times now too,” Martin said.

Deputies arrested Lukas Skaggs on Tuesday.

In a search warrant at his house, they found Christmas packages with toys and other gifts, medications and various pieces of mail.

The sheriff’s office said it had been going on for at least two weeks, stealing from at least four people.

“Glad to know what happened to our mail. Because had they not caught him, we would have never known,” Martin said.

This happened a day after an incident at his next-door neighbor’s.

Amanda Fisher’s daughter woke her up around midnight.

“Told us that there was a strange man beating on our front door, and that just keeping ringing the doorbell,” Fisher said.

He yelled that he had something from their mailbox.

He told them people were stealing things from the neighborhood, and he didn’t want them to think he was involved.

“What it was, was a large 3D light-up Christmas card,” Fisher said.

A card worth about $15.

Through the door, her husband told him to leave it on the porch and go.

“And that Christmas card had been ripped up and destroyed. And they left it on our front porch,” Fisher said.

The sheriff’s office said as the investigation continues, there could be more suspects.

They’re working with other departments to find the owners of the recovered items.

“It was a really sad situation, right here at Christmas,” Fisher said.

If more victims come forward, the level of theft charges goes up too, which could be a felony.

If you have any information or have been a victim of stolen mail, call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-813-4200 ext 2235.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.