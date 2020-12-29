Advertisement

Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.

The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.

“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.

The holiday season is a time for all of us to come together for one another. On Christmas night, Washoe County...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting
Michael Norris is accused of stabbing a man to death. He is facing a murder charge as a result.
Man accused of stabbing a Calera man to death in custody

Latest News

The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
6.3 earthquake kills 7 in Croatia, leaves others missing
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 file photo, Valentina Frey of Switzerland breasts feed...
New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
People are hospitalized with coronavirus throughout Alabama.
‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the coronavirus