Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A division one freshman college football player was having the season of his life, until he died on Christmas.

Texomans recognize him for something that happened off the field.

“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great, great humility, and he wants the best for everyone else” said former Sherman High School football player Gage Smith.

Ty Jordan made a name for himself.

At just 19-years-old he was named PAC-12 newcomer of the year for his freshman season at Utah.

“For him to get that honor. We knew he had that talent, everyone knew he had that talent, it was just a matter of Utah seeing it, and they realized it pretty quickly,” Smith said.

Just one day after the announcement, Jordan died.

The Tarrant county medical examiner lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Denton police say they believe Jordan accidentally shot himself.

The news of his death was a shock to everyone, including close friend, Gage Smith.

“Me and him are brothers, we care about each other and we message each other all the time,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s known Jordan since his sophomore year of high school.

The two can be seen in a photo from 2019, when the two prayed after a ball game for Jordan’s mom, who had cancer.

The act reached across team rivalry and competitive boundaries, and made headlines across the country.

“The first reaction was devastation that your friend passes away, it’s tough, and then you start thinking about the rest of his family. Just losing his mom in August, and now him- I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now” Smith said.

Thoughts, prayers and hope are what Smith says are getting him through this time.

“Just keep your loved ones close, because you never know what could happen. Especially in this world we live in today, in 2020, it’s been crazy” Smith said.

