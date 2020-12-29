Advertisement

Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A division one freshman college football player was having the season of his life, until he died on Christmas.

Texomans recognize him for something that happened off the field.

“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great, great humility, and he wants the best for everyone else” said former Sherman High School football player Gage Smith.

Ty Jordan made a name for himself.

At just 19-years-old he was named PAC-12 newcomer of the year for his freshman season at Utah.

“For him to get that honor. We knew he had that talent, everyone knew he had that talent, it was just a matter of Utah seeing it, and they realized it pretty quickly,” Smith said.

Just one day after the announcement, Jordan died.

The Tarrant county medical examiner lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Denton police say they believe Jordan accidentally shot himself.

The news of his death was a shock to everyone, including close friend, Gage Smith.

“Me and him are brothers, we care about each other and we message each other all the time,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s known Jordan since his sophomore year of high school.

The two can be seen in a photo from 2019, when the two prayed after a ball game for Jordan’s mom, who had cancer.

The act reached across team rivalry and competitive boundaries, and made headlines across the country.

“The first reaction was devastation that your friend passes away, it’s tough, and then you start thinking about the rest of his family. Just losing his mom in August, and now him- I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now” Smith said.

Thoughts, prayers and hope are what Smith says are getting him through this time.

“Just keep your loved ones close, because you never know what could happen. Especially in this world we live in today, in 2020, it’s been crazy” Smith said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms troopers and local law enforcement are investigating a...
Restaurant evacuated in McCurtain County after bomb threat
Missing Sherman man Blake McCoy found dead.
Missing Sherman man found dead
A Calera homeowner loses his home early Christmas morning.
Calera man loses home in fire Christmas morning

Latest News

A real life Grinch in Grayson County is facing a charge for mail theft.
Christmas Grinch facing mail theft charge in Grayson County
A real life Grinch in Grayson County is facing a charge for mail theft.
Christmas Grinch facing mail theft charge
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
Beloved Denison community member recovers from COVID-19.
Beloved Denison coach recovering from his time with COVID-19