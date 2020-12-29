How local unemployed may be affected by extended pandemic relief bill

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Millions of Americans are out of pandemic unemployment relief after benefits expired over the holiday weekend. How this may affect many out of work locally.

“It’s a very complicated system and you have to call in or go online and talk to the experts on that and those are the people that actually work for the state,” said Janie Bates, Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director.

President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill Sunday night, a day after previous unemployment benefits expired. Benefits that have helped many unemployed locally and small businesses in Texoma. Bates says this month Texoma’s unemployment is up to 6.1%.

“So many of the restaurants cannot even operate at capacity because they don’t have enough help, and the schools need substitutes, they need bus drivers. So there’s a variety of jobs out there, a lot of manufacturers are still hiring,” said Bates.

Local unemployment was 2.9% this time last year. Bates says at the same time, there are hundreds of jobs up for grabs in the area. They just aren’t being applied for.

“I do think that the pandemic has some affect on it because you know some people just aren’t comfortable going to work yet, and maybe they have a family member who’s at risk or whatever and I think that is keeping some people out of the job market,” said Bates.

The improved pandemic benefits will extend for another 10 weeks.

“What has happened in the past is that it does take a little while to get things reprogrammed. And for instance the additional $300. When those change it requires reprogramming to do that and all the states have to do that,” said Bates.

