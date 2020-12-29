Advertisement

Lone Grove man arrested on burglary and assault charges

Brannon Cronley is facing charges for burglary and assault.
Brannon Cronley is facing charges for burglary and assault.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove man was arrested on Christmas day for a burglary and assault from November.

Court documents state that last month 25 year old Brannon Chase Cronley broke into an Ardmore man’s home and hit him on the left side of the face with a club weapon.

He was arrested by the Lone Grove Police Department.

If he is convicted he faces up to 20 years for the burglary, and up to ten years in prison for the assault.

