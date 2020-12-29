Man arrested in McCurtain County bomb threat over weekend
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLIANT, Okla. (KXII) - Police have made an arrest after a bomb threat evacuated a restaurant in McCurtain County on Sunday.
McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says Justin Smith has been arrested for the bomb threat.
Cielito Lindo in Valliant received a call saying there was a bomb threat on Sunday.
The scene was evacuated for hours while crews searched for the bomb but nothing was found.
