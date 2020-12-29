Advertisement

Man arrested in McCurtain County bomb threat over weekend

A man has been arrested after a bomb threat closed a restaurant in McCurtain County Sunday.
A man has been arrested after a bomb threat closed a restaurant in McCurtain County Sunday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLIANT, Okla. (KXII) - Police have made an arrest after a bomb threat evacuated a restaurant in McCurtain County on Sunday.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says Justin Smith has been arrested for the bomb threat.

Cielito Lindo in Valliant received a call saying there was a bomb threat on Sunday.

The scene was evacuated for hours while crews searched for the bomb but nothing was found.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting

Latest News

Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
A Denison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman holding a child
Nicholas Cantanzaro is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he...
A man is arrested for attempting to hit another man with his car
Oklahoma law enforcement increasing patrols for New Year's Eve.
OHP promoting safe driving for New Year’s Eve
The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State...
Noble Research Institute provides ultra-cold freezers to store Pfizer vaccine
Ardmore Animal Care closed to the public Monday.
Ardmore animal shelter temporarily closed to public