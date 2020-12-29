Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting
Michael Norris is accused of stabbing a man to death. He is facing a murder charge as a result.
Man accused of stabbing a Calera man to death in custody

Latest News

After receiving the Moderna vaccine, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris encourages people to...
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine
In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition...
French designer Pierre Cardin, licensing pioneer, dies at 98
The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
WATCH: Earthquake interrupts mayor's press conference in Croatia
A child carries palm kernels collected from the ground across a creek at a palm oil plantation...
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies