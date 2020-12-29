Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting

Latest News

Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
A Denison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman holding a child
Nicholas Cantanzaro is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he...
A man is arrested for attempting to hit another man with his car
Oklahoma law enforcement increasing patrols for New Year's Eve.
OHP promoting safe driving for New Year’s Eve
The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State...
Noble Research Institute provides ultra-cold freezers to store Pfizer vaccine
Ardmore Animal Care closed to the public Monday.
Ardmore animal shelter temporarily closed to public