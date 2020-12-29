Murray State College to receive CARES Act funds
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College is one of 170 organizations across Oklahoma to share in $3 million from the CARES Act.
The one-time grant was available statewide to nonprofit colleges and universities through the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Murray State College will get $13,000 to be used toward expenses resulting from the pandemic.
The College will reopen on Jan. 4 and the spring semester will start on Jan. 19.
