Police investigating shooting in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a shooting near Houston Elementary School.

Police say it happened at Tone and Owings Streets. It is not yet known where the shots came from.

Officers say no one was injured and they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Police blocked off the intersection blocked to collect evidence.

It happened just a few blocks away from where a 10-year-old Denison girl was shot in the head on Dec. 7.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for more information.

