Police say verbal argument led to Christmas day stabbing in Calera
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s released new information on the incident that led to a stabbing death in Calera on Christmas day.
43-year-old Michael Norris told police on the scene that he stabbed 20-year-old Jayden Moore.
Police say it began as a verbal argument and escalated from there.
It happened on Sexton Road. Norris and Moore got into an argument after a relative of Norris called Moore a racial slur.
Moore charged the relative that’s when Norris pulled out his pocket knife.
Police say Moore was stabbed 4 times. He was taken to a Plano hospital where he later died.
Norris is being held on a $1 million bond.
